Habitat for Humanity may rescue Rockland homes facing condemnation
The city has put off condemning a group of houses after Midcoast Habitat for Humanity stepped up to preserve three of the vacant residences. The city council was preparing to hold hearings in April and May on four dilapidated buildings but at its Monday night, April 3 meeting, Code Officer John Root said Habitat was working to acquire some of the structures.
