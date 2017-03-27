Georgia man rides from Portland, Oreg...

Georgia man rides from Portland, Oregon to Portland, Maine on bike

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

With his Christmas card list as a starting point, Rick Berg mapped out a 6,000 mile bicycling journey to visit friends and family, starting in Portland, Oregon and finishing in Portland, Maine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ... Fri Elan Survivors Inc 1
the magick castle (Aug '12) Mar 20 Longggg Memory 2
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar 6 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar 1 Iward1980 22
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Feb '17 MOSAIC ios evil 17
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
Brooklyn ---> Portland Feb '17 stalk this 4
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Cumberland County was issued at April 01 at 7:56AM EDT

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,976,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC