Georgia man rides from Portland, Oregon to Portland, Maine on bike
With his Christmas card list as a starting point, Rick Berg mapped out a 6,000 mile bicycling journey to visit friends and family, starting in Portland, Oregon and finishing in Portland, Maine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Fri
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar 6
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar 1
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC