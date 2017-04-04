Former Maine tax collector to serve 6 months for stealing $118,000

A former Westbrook tax collector was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court to six months in prison for skimming cash deposits between July 2015 and April 2016, according to the U.S. attorney's office. The theft became public in June 2016 when Westbrook Mayor Colleen Hilton announced a city employee had been fired after stealing cash with which Westbrook residents had paid their tax bills.

