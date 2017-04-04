Former Maine tax collector to serve 6 months for stealing $118,000
A former Westbrook tax collector was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court to six months in prison for skimming cash deposits between July 2015 and April 2016, according to the U.S. attorney's office. The theft became public in June 2016 when Westbrook Mayor Colleen Hilton announced a city employee had been fired after stealing cash with which Westbrook residents had paid their tax bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar 31
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar 6
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC