Erica Brown & the Bluegrass Connection Play Phippsburg Concert

Erica Brown & The Bluegrass Connection will perform in concert at the Phippsburg Congregational Church on Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. Since taking up the fiddle at age six and launching a performing career that started at nine, Brown has become a celebrated fixture on the New England bluegrass scene. In addition to winning numerous fiddle contests in the U.S. and Canada, Brown has recorded five albums and, together with her band, has opened for such Grammy Award-winning superstars as Dwight Yoakam and bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.