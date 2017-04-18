Erica Brown & the Bluegrass Connection Play Phippsburg Concert
Erica Brown & The Bluegrass Connection will perform in concert at the Phippsburg Congregational Church on Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. Since taking up the fiddle at age six and launching a performing career that started at nine, Brown has become a celebrated fixture on the New England bluegrass scene. In addition to winning numerous fiddle contests in the U.S. and Canada, Brown has recorded five albums and, together with her band, has opened for such Grammy Award-winning superstars as Dwight Yoakam and bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Todd and Alice Attkisson
|52 min
|Looking for Infor...
|1
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar 31
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC