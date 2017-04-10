Civil Liberties Groups Sue US, Seek D...

Civil Liberties Groups Sue US, Seek Details on Travel Ban

Read more: Voice of America

Protesters carry posters during a rally against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, in New York's Times Square, Feb. 19, 2017. Civil liberties groups on Wednesday said they were filing a series of lawsuits against the U.S. government seeking details on how federal agencies enforced President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

