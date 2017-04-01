BWW Review: Good Theater Closes Season with Luminous and Lyrical Trip to Bountiful

Good Theater Artistic Director Brian P. Allen chose to close the season with a lovely, lyrical production of Horton Foote's platy, The Trip to Bountiful , in which Louisa Flaningam's luminous interpretation of Carrie Watts is surely one of the Portland theatre calendar's highlights. The tender, wistful memoir tells of an aging woman's yearning to return to her childhood home in the small rural Gulf town of Bountiful and there to escape the oppressive life she lives in Houston with her son and his overbearing wife.

