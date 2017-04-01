BWW Review: Good Theater Closes Seaso...

BWW Review: Good Theater Closes Season with Luminous and Lyrical Trip to Bountiful

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Good Theater Artistic Director Brian P. Allen chose to close the season with a lovely, lyrical production of Horton Foote's platy, The Trip to Bountiful , in which Louisa Flaningam's luminous interpretation of Carrie Watts is surely one of the Portland theatre calendar's highlights. The tender, wistful memoir tells of an aging woman's yearning to return to her childhood home in the small rural Gulf town of Bountiful and there to escape the oppressive life she lives in Houston with her son and his overbearing wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ... Mar 31 Elan Survivors Inc 1
the magick castle (Aug '12) Mar 20 Longggg Memory 2
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar 6 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Feb '17 MOSAIC ios evil 17
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
Brooklyn ---> Portland Feb '17 stalk this 4
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Cumberland County was issued at April 03 at 3:19AM EDT

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,832 • Total comments across all topics: 280,016,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC