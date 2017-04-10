Bernie Sanders kicks off cross-country tour in Maine
The Vermont senator and National Committee Chairman Tom Perez will appear together on Monday in Maine, where Sanders won the Democratic presidential caucus. The 10-day tour will take them from Portland, Maine, to Florida and to Arizona, Montana and Nevada.
