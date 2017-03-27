As homeless shelter closes for season, guests exit into cold, wet April snow NEW
A man sits down to warm his hands over a heater immediately after checking in at the cold-weather homeless shelter in Concord on Friday night, March 31, 2017. Guests came in from the snow only to head back out into the snow Saturday morning, as the shelter closed for the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar 31
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar 6
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC