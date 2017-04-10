100 Percent Renewable Energy by 2050:...

100 Percent Renewable Energy by 2050: Senators Introduce 'Most Ambitious' Climate Plan Ever

Read more: Common Dreams

"This bill is proof that organizing works, and it's the beginning of an important conversation." Sens. Bernie Sanders , Jeff Merkley , and Edward J. Markey on Thursday introduced legislation to build a 100 percent renewable energy economy by 2050-a bill that environmental group 350.org previously termed "the most ambitious piece of climate legislation Congress has ever seen," although others caution that it is not enough to meet the real challenges of climate change.

