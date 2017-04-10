10 Things to Know for Tuesday

South Korean protesters stage a rally opposing a visit of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence as they wait for his arrival near the house of South Korea's acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 17, 2017. Pence declared Monday the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea, expressing impatience with the unwillingness of the regime to move toward ridding itself of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.