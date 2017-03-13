WPOR/Portland, ME's Jon Shannon Exper...

WPOR/Portland, ME's Jon Shannon Experiences Weekend House Fire

ALL ACCESS sends thoughts and prayers to SAGA Country WPOR/PORTLAND, ME morning co-host JON SHANNON, whose house caught fire over the WEEKEND. SHANNON and his wife were not at home, but SHANNON's son and a friend were able to evacuate and get all of the family pets safely outside.

