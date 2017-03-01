WMPG's 2017 Cajun Cookin' Challenge winner is Sodexo USM Dining
Fat Tuesday at WMPG is a highlight of the year, as hundreds gather on USM's Portland campus to taste Cajun inspired cuisine and groove to New Orleans inspired music! On February 28, WMPG held it's 22nd Fat Tuesday Cajun Cookin' Challenge at Woodbury Campus Center. Over 500 attendees tasted the Cajun creations of nine local food establishments, and then voted for their favorites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMPG-FM Portland.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|4
|Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get...
|Feb 26
|zio-treason
|1
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 21
|Snowman
|4
|Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ...
|Feb 13
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC