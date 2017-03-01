WMPG's 2017 Cajun Cookin' Challenge w...

WMPG's 2017 Cajun Cookin' Challenge winner is Sodexo USM Dining

Fat Tuesday at WMPG is a highlight of the year, as hundreds gather on USM's Portland campus to taste Cajun inspired cuisine and groove to New Orleans inspired music! On February 28, WMPG held it's 22nd Fat Tuesday Cajun Cookin' Challenge at Woodbury Campus Center. Over 500 attendees tasted the Cajun creations of nine local food establishments, and then voted for their favorites.

