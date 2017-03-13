What About Demons? A Workshop with James Herrod
How are we to think about and work with energies that might be termed 'demons' in our therapeutic or spiritual practices, in our creative endeavors, and is our everyday lives? In this workshop we will review eight categories of demons and corresponding religious and shamanic ritual methods for coping with them. Demon types include spirits of the dead, sorcery and blighting demons, demons that obstruct spiritual practice and demons who drain our vitality.
