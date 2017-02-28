'We will have another incident'

1 hr ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Here's the news, as best we can tell: Shortly after a 16-year-old transgender boy hanged himself while on suicide watch at the Long Creek Youth Development Center last October, a girl at the juvenile prison also tried to take her own life, strangling herself before being rushed to the hospital, according to a citizen group that monitors the prison. Charles Maisie Knowles was the first person in at least 20 years to die while being held at Long Creek, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

