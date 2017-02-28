'We will have another incident'
Here's the news, as best we can tell: Shortly after a 16-year-old transgender boy hanged himself while on suicide watch at the Long Creek Youth Development Center last October, a girl at the juvenile prison also tried to take her own life, strangling herself before being rushed to the hospital, according to a citizen group that monitors the prison. Charles Maisie Knowles was the first person in at least 20 years to die while being held at Long Creek, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|4
|Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get...
|Feb 26
|zio-treason
|1
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 21
|Snowman
|4
|Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ...
|Feb 13
|Susan
|1
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC