'Tim and Eric' Plot 'Awesome Show' 10th Anniversary Comedy Tour

'Tim and Eric' creators Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim will embark on a 10th anniversary comedy tour behind their Adult Swim sketch series. Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim , the comedic masterminds behind Adult Swim's Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! , are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the surrealistic sketch series with a North American summer tour.

