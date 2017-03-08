Tickets Available for Planet Dog Ball Fundraiser for Veteran Service Dog Programs
On April 8, The Planet Dog Foundation will host its inaugural Planet Dog Ball to raise awareness and funds for two highly-regarded organizations that provide service animals to America's veterans: America's VetDogs and Maine-based K9s on the Front Line . All monies raised will directly benefit the adoption/breeding, raising, training and placement of service dogs at both organizations.
