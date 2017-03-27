The distaff side of Maine postcard photography
The Camden-Rockport Historical Society will welcome Maine State Historian Earle G. Shettleworth Jr. to speak on the lives and works of three female Maine photographers Sunday, April 9, at 2 p.m. at Camden Public Library. The talk focuses on the inspiring stories of three women who become successful photographers at a time when most photographers were men - Thurza Foss, Minnie Libby and Josephine Townsend.
