Teens on work release charged with SUV theft in Carrabassett Valley

Authorities said three teenage inmates on an overnight work release program at Stratton Brook Hut were taken into custody after they stole an SUV on Friday morning and crashed it in South Portland after a police chase. The three were identified as Jonathan Vasselian, 18, of Sumner, Christopher Harmon, 18, of Sanford, and Jesse James Ramsdell, 19, of Acton.

