St. Dominic Academy student wins Amir...

St. Dominic Academy student wins Amirault Scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Twin City Times

The Catholic Foundation of Maine has announced that Antoinette "Annie" Carman, a senior at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn, is one of two students to receive the 2017 Lila Grace Sullivan Amirault Scholarship. The awards were presented recently by Bishop Robert P. Deeley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the magick castle (Aug '12) Mar 20 Longggg Memory 2
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar 6 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar 1 Iward1980 22
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Feb '17 MOSAIC ios evil 17
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
Brooklyn ---> Portland Feb '17 stalk this 4
News Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get... Feb '17 zio-treason 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Cumberland County was issued at March 30 at 3:57PM EDT

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,857 • Total comments across all topics: 279,940,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC