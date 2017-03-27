St. Dominic Academy student wins Amirault Scholarship
The Catholic Foundation of Maine has announced that Antoinette "Annie" Carman, a senior at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn, is one of two students to receive the 2017 Lila Grace Sullivan Amirault Scholarship. The awards were presented recently by Bishop Robert P. Deeley.
