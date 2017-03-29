South Portland must cover full cost of pipeline suit, Maine's top court rules

South Portland will have to pay to defend its environmental ordinance that effectively stops oil from being piped into Maine from Canada, the state's highest court ruled Tuesday - a decision that will leave local taxpayers to foot a legal bill that has already topped $1 million. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that the city's legal insurance does not need to cover the expense of fighting a lawsuit by the Portland Pipe Line Corp., which sued South Portland over a 2014 ordinance that blocked the company from pumping Canadian tar sands oil into tankers in city waters.

