Snowmobile accidents, deaths up in Maine this year
PORTLAND, Maine - Snowmobile accidents and deaths are up in Maine this year as a cold and snowy winter has brought a resurgence of interest in operating the vehicles on the state's many miles of trails. The state warden service says it has responded to 85 personal injury snowmobile crashes this winter, and there have been nine fatalities.
