Shetterly brings - Modified' to town
Maine author Caitlin Shetterly will speak about her new book, "Modified: GMOs and the Threat To Our Food, Our Land, Our Future," Tuesday, March 21, at 4:30 p.m. at Good Tern Natural Foods Co-op, 750 Main St.; and at 6 p.m. at Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St. Shetterly will be available to sign copies of "Modified" upon request. Both gatherings are open and free to the public.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mon
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar 1
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|4
|Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get...
|Feb 26
|zio-treason
|1
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 21
|Snowman
|4
