Shetterly brings - Modified' to town

Maine author Caitlin Shetterly will speak about her new book, "Modified: GMOs and the Threat To Our Food, Our Land, Our Future," Tuesday, March 21, at 4:30 p.m. at Good Tern Natural Foods Co-op, 750 Main St.; and at 6 p.m. at Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St. Shetterly will be available to sign copies of "Modified" upon request. Both gatherings are open and free to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.