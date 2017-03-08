See Kalie Shorr's Breezy Cover of Barenaked Ladies' 'Odds Are'
Before she had success with her own tune, the empowering anthem "Fight Like A Girl," Portland, Maine-native Kalie Shorr found an audience on YouTube with her lively covers of songs first made famous by artists like Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber. She returns to covers with her faithful rendition of Barenaked Ladies' "Odds Are" for this Rolling Stone Country exclusive premiere.
