Portland will cap number of short-term rentals and charge hosts to rent

Beginning next year, people renting their properties through services such as Airbnb will be required to register with the city and pay a fee as part of short-term rental rules the city council approved Monday. The council voted 8-to-1 to approve regulation of the previously open sector of the sharing economy, introducing a limit on the number of short-term rentals not occupied by their owner and graduated registration fees meant to discourage people from taking too many properties out of Portland's tight housing market.

