Portland, Maine, to roll out recycling carts
City to distribute 25,000 carts with the help of a grant, technical assistance and educational resources from The Recycling Partnership. The city of Portland, Maine, will begin delivering recycling carts to its residents, with the goal of completing the project this summer, according to a news release from The Recycling Partnership , Falls Church, Virginia.
