Portland city council still deadlocked over $64 million school bond
Anticipating further gridlock, the city council Monday postponed a second vote on whether to let residents vote on borrowing $64 million to renovate four aging elementary schools. The council agreed to put off the matter until April 5, the deadline to get the question on the June ballot, after deadlocking over the issue during a more than seven-hour meeting last week , when the bond to fund renovations at Lyseth, Longfellow, Presumpscot and Reiche elementary schools came one vote shy of passage.
