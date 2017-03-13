Oscar-Nominated Documentary About Ref...

Oscar-Nominated Documentary About Refugee Crisis at Husson University's Gracie Theatre

Read more: Bangor Daily News

The Gracie Theatre at Husson University will be the site of a free screening of the Oscar-nominated documentary film, "Fire At Sea" on March 22 at 7:00 p.m. "Our film series is designed to increase public awareness of difficult issues and initiate conversations about possible solutions. 'Fire At Sea' does all that and more," said Jenkins.

