Only Slightly Less Pathetic Than Writing Fundraising Emails for Hillary Clinton
"Hey God! Why don't you take Portland, Maine, and Portland, Oregon, between your fingers and squeeze out a little INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBILITY JUICE for the REST OF THE COUNTRY???!!!" But , of course, they'll have to publish a list, to provide panhandlers with a way to select their preferred jobs. Perhaps it's best it be a printed list, since panhandlers don't all have computers, and can access it totally anonymously.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IMAO.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar 6
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar 1
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|4
|Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get...
|Feb 26
|zio-treason
|1
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 21
|Snowman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC