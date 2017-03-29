On the Write Track
I have heard of a lot of classes that are being taught in college and elsewhere after high school, but this one is unbelievable. In certain areas of the country, there are now being classes offered to teach young adults how to properly adult.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton County Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar 6
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar 1
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|4
|Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get...
|Feb '17
|zio-treason
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC