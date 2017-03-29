On the Write Track

On the Write Track

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Hampton County Guardian

I have heard of a lot of classes that are being taught in college and elsewhere after high school, but this one is unbelievable. In certain areas of the country, there are now being classes offered to teach young adults how to properly adult.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton County Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the magick castle (Aug '12) Mar 20 Longggg Memory 2
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar 6 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar 1 Iward1980 22
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Feb '17 MOSAIC ios evil 17
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
Brooklyn ---> Portland Feb '17 stalk this 4
News Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get... Feb '17 zio-treason 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Cumberland County was issued at March 30 at 3:58AM EDT

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,167 • Total comments across all topics: 279,926,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC