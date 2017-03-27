Noam Chomsky, the tireless bore

I recently watched a one-and-a-half-hour program that featured the ageing white haired "linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist [OMG], historian, social critic, and political activist" Noam Chomsky, pontificating about USA history. This anointed intellectual and sage of the American scene spews opinions that are the philosophical gold standard for progressives from Portland, Maine to Portland, Oregon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.