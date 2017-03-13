No recall for AA uniforms that cause headaches, itches
American Airlines attendants say that their new uniforms give them rashes, headaches, respiratory problems, swollen faces and tormenting itches, but the airline won't issue the total recall on the clothing that their union is demanding. "That can't be the answer," American CEO Doug Parker said in a two-minute video of the chat that the Chicago Business Journal obtained.
