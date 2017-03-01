Momentary Certainties,' Rockport to Portland

PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., will exhibit photographic work by Megan Magill and Sal Taylor Kydd in "Momentary Certainties" beginning Wednesday, March 8. An opening reception is set for Thursday, March 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. Both artists are are recent graduates of the MFA program at Maine Media College in Rockport. The low-residency program at MMC is geared toward artists interested in engaging in a rigorous educational experience leading to the MFA degree in the media arts fields of photography, filmmaking and multimedia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.