Momentary Certainties,' Rockport to Portland
PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., will exhibit photographic work by Megan Magill and Sal Taylor Kydd in "Momentary Certainties" beginning Wednesday, March 8. An opening reception is set for Thursday, March 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. Both artists are are recent graduates of the MFA program at Maine Media College in Rockport. The low-residency program at MMC is geared toward artists interested in engaging in a rigorous educational experience leading to the MFA degree in the media arts fields of photography, filmmaking and multimedia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|4
|Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get...
|Feb 26
|zio-treason
|1
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 21
|Snowman
|4
|Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ...
|Feb 13
|Susan
|1
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC