March Programs for Job Seekers at the Greater Portland CareerCenter
For Immediate Release: March 3, 2017 Contact: Mike Roland, Greater Portland CareerCenter, 822-3300 Media Contact: Julie Rabinowitz, Maine Department of Labor, 621-5009 PORTLAND-The Greater Portland CareerCenter announces March programs for job seekers, those who are considering training for a new career, and employers in need of workers. "Thousands of good-paying jobs with Maine employers are available at Maine JobLink and the many job fairs around the state," said Governor Paul R. LePage.
