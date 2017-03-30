Man charged in Old Port shooting plea...

Man charged in Old Port shooting pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Read more: Bangor Daily News

A local man accused of shooting two people in the Old Port in 2015 pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Moses Okot, 28, of Portland has been indicted by the Cumberland County grand jury on one count each of of aggravated attempted murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a firearm in connection with the Nov. 16, 2015, shooting incident.

