Maine College of Art Names Laura Freid as Next President

PORTLAND, Maine, March 6, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ The Maine College of Art's Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Laura Freid, Ed.D., as the 18th president of the 135 year-old institution. Freid comes to MECA as a passionate and proven advocate for the arts and education, most recently serving in partnership with internationally acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma, as CEO and Executive Director of The Silk Road Project, a global cultural arts organization based at Harvard University.

