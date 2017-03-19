Local Photographer Receives High Award
On March 19, 2017 Strong photographer Alana Ranney received the prestigious "Presidents Cup" from the state of Maine Professional Photographers Association at the awards banquet held in Portland, ME. The Presidents Cup was established to recognize the talent, technical skills and abilities of Mane Photographers.
