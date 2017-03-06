ListenTrust Wins Gold in Two Categories at the 11th Annual Stevie(R)...

Bilingual Contact Center Wins Gold for Contact Center of the Year and Sales Representative of the Year, Defeating Multiple Global Competitors ListenTrust won two Gold Stevie Awards for Contact Center of the Year and Sales Representative of the Year. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- PORTLAND, ME-- - ListenTrust, the leading bilingual contact center for English and Spanish agent services, won two Gold StevieA Awards, one of the world's most prestigious and coveted business awards for contact centers.

