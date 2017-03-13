Lawmakers say Trump budget bad for Maine families, jobs
PORTLAND, Maine - Members of Maine's politically mixed congressional delegation said Thursday they are concerned Republican President Donald Trump's budget proposal will hurt families, businesses and economic security in the state.
