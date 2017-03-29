Lawmakers blast Maine casino bid afte...

Lawmakers blast Maine casino bid after lobbyist admits offshore backing

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A lobbyist hired by an offshore firm linked to controversial developer Shawn Scott told Maine legislators Wednesday that it's behind the 2017 effort for a casino in York County and intends to sell the rights, with a top lawmaker blasting the plan as corrupt. A hearing before the Legislature's Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee had the first admission of Bridge Capital's involvement in the effort , which prompted questions about the company's past in emerging markets in Asia, where one of its casinos was seized by the authoritarian Laotian government in 2015 and later sold over alleged corruption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the magick castle (Aug '12) Mar 20 Longggg Memory 2
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar 6 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar 1 Iward1980 22
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Feb '17 MOSAIC ios evil 17
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
Brooklyn ---> Portland Feb '17 stalk this 4
News Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get... Feb '17 zio-treason 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Cumberland County was issued at March 30 at 3:58AM EDT

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,922,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC