Kudos To WTHT And WFNK/Portland

Kudos to BINNIE MEDIA Country WTHT /PORTLAND, ME and Classic Rock sister WFNK , which raised $364,061 for BARBARA BUSH CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL in PORTLAND, ME in their 12th annual "CARES FOR KIDS RADIOTHON." "All the money stays here in MAINE, which is important to us," said BINNIE MEDIA/MAINE OM STAN BENNETT and WTHT PD CHRIS CLARE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.