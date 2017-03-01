Jada Fitch decorates birdhouses for birds in her garden
'I wanted a way to get the birds to land right in the window, so I could get a good close-up,' she said A wildlife illustrator who created a series of elaborately decorating birdhouses has taken these incredible snaps of her feathered friends making themselves at home. Jada Fitch, 32, from Portland, Maine, said: 'I wanted a way to get the birds to land right in the window, so I could get a good close-up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|4
|Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get...
|Feb 26
|zio-treason
|1
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 21
|Snowman
|4
|Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ...
|Feb 13
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC