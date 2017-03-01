Ian Ethan Case: "Meet The Beast" Tour...

Ian Ethan Case: "Meet The Beast" Tour Live in Portland at Port City Blue

Acoustic double-neck guitarist and Candyrat Records artist Ian Ethan Case returns to Portland to perform at Port City Blue. Following a busy 2016 which included his first tour of Europe, two performances with a full symphony orchestra, and roughly 39,000 miles of travel within the US alone, acoustic double-neck guitarist and Candyrat recording artist Ian Ethan Case presents a new tour for 2017, previewing music from his upcoming album Earth Suite and featuring a never-before-seen custom instrument affectionately dubbed "The Beast".

