Ian Ethan Case: "Meet The Beast" Tour Live in Portland at Port City Blue
Acoustic double-neck guitarist and Candyrat Records artist Ian Ethan Case returns to Portland to perform at Port City Blue. Following a busy 2016 which included his first tour of Europe, two performances with a full symphony orchestra, and roughly 39,000 miles of travel within the US alone, acoustic double-neck guitarist and Candyrat recording artist Ian Ethan Case presents a new tour for 2017, previewing music from his upcoming album Earth Suite and featuring a never-before-seen custom instrument affectionately dubbed "The Beast".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|14 hr
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|4
|Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get...
|Feb 26
|zio-treason
|1
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 21
|Snowman
|4
|Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ...
|Feb 13
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC