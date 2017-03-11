Great gardening tips and advice and it's free
If you're a gardener and haven't seen the Maine Organic Farmer and Grower's weekly bulletin, you may be missing out on a valuable resource. Their free weekly newsletter is full of advice, suggestions, meetings, and workshops where you can meet experienced gardeners and learn how to grow your garden organically without using harmful chemical pesticides.
