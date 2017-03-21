Good Friday Walk and Fun Run
Join Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland for our 31st annual Good Friday Walk and Fun Run! This year we are adding a twist, the opportunity to run! This is a fun run, without bibs or timing, but is a great new way to see the course! Enjoy the walk with with family, friends, and community members in Cumberland, Yarmouth, and N. Yarmouth, and fundraise for Habitat's mission. To sign up as a walker / fundraiser, click "Fundraise for this Campaign."
