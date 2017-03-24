GameStop closing at least 150 'nonproductive' stores in 2017
GameStop , a Texas-based seller of video games and electronics, is on track to close at least 150 stores after a lackluster fourth quarter performance in 2016, Fortune Magazine reported Friday . It was not known Friday if any of the company's 10 stores in Maine will be affected.
