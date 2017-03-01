Fein retrospective in Portland
"Randy Fein: Forty Years in Maine of Finding Her Way with Clay," a retrospective exhibition of select ceramic works by the Midcoast artist, will open with a 5 to 7 p.m. reception Thursday, March, at the Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St. Fein is professional ceramic sculptor and potter who calls clay her material of expression because it inspires touch, while offering infinite possibilities. "I work in the moment; my hands are my tools.
