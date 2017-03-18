Federal lawsuit over strip club wages could include Maine dancers

A Colorado firm that owns a strip club in Maine has been sued in federal court in Denver by a former dancer who claims management exploits strippers by requiring them to pay fees in order to work and violates labor laws by refusing to pay minimum wages and overtime. Mari Newman, the Denver attorney who represents Georgina Santich, a former dancer who worked for nine years at a Denver club, said Monday that she has been contacted by women in Maine about their experiences as dancers at the Portland club.

