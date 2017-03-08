Eco-harmful Styrofoam cups, containers could be banned in Bangor

In an effort to reduce the volume of plastic littering, Bangor city councilors are mulling a proposed law banning local merchants from selling food and drinks in Styrofoam cups or containers. If passed, Bangor would join Portland , South Portland and Brunswick in banning polystyrene, the plastic material used to make the brand Styrofoam, according to Ryan Parker, the environmental policy outreach coordinator for the nonprofit Natural Resources Council of Maine , which supports the ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.