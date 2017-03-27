Draw a Dancer - Live Figure Drawing Session

Sunday, April 2, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Join us for this unique figure drawing event at Bright Star World Dance in Portland, ME. The models are dancers of various genres, in costume or in practice wear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.