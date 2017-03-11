Draw a Dancer - Alternative Figure Drawing - Portland, ME

Sunday, March 12, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A monthly alternative live model figure drawing session at Bright Star World Dance in Portland, ME. Models are dancers of various genres, in costume or in practice wear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.